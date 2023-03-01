Cartabianca, Briatore-Fratoianni clash over beach concessions and the ban on combustion engines from 2035

Shoot again the quarrel between Flavio Briatore And Nicola Fratoianniboth guests a White paper. The first skirmish between the entrepreneur and the secretary of the Italian Left broke out when the extension of the terms was discussed concessions to bathing establishments until 2024. “In Italy we love capitalism as long as it is monopolistic,” says Fratoianni. “In France – replies Briatore – the concessions have been auctioned off and all the beaches are in the hands of 3 groups. If the concessions are auctioned off in Italy, I can buy more, but many small companies will disappear”.

The quarrel then fuels further when it comes to the topic of stop the sale of petrol cars and diesel from 2035 decided by the European Union. “The other countries are moving forward, we are at a standstill,” says Fratoianni. “I think I have more experience than Fratoianni in this field, I did 8 years of Formula 1. You can get to zero emissions without necessarily having to change engines and throw away the existing car fleet. When Fratoianni is there, I no longer have to come. he is the typical communist who thinks only of insulting”, concludes the controversy Briatore.

Subscribe to the newsletter

