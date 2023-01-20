Cartabia law, prosecutors on tilt: once upon a time there was determination…

Premise. “U Siccu” was arrested: Matthew Messina Money he finished his 30-year fugitive in the private clinic “The Magdalene” Of Palermo and while the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni think of the birth of a possible national day to remember the victories of the State (because there are plenty of them for the victims), there is a great deal of controversy over the use or not of eavesdropping for various types of crime.

The fight against crime is therefore the subject of these days and it is precisely from these considerations that, developing punctual analyzes of the Cartabia reform and its relative application on the territory, have appeared dyscrasias and inconsistencies between them proxies of Italy. Or, rather, on the interpretation that the proxies they do reform.

It is now clear that this created mess in the organization of justice Italian and the different ones demonstrate it directives drawn up by the prosecutors from their respective prosecutors. Indeed, it seems that everyone has interpreted in a different way different and for different parts the changes introduced from 1 January 2023.

In particular, the judicial police received directives different depending on the power of attorney and depending on the latitude. In this way, however, one of the fundamental principles of the rules seems to be missing: the definitenessi.e. the fundamental aspect that characterizes the law and that makes the law the same for everyone.

To enter the I live from the questionthe judicial police found themselves faced with the evaluation for each single power of attorney of approving or not the procedure relating to validation of the searches according to article 352 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to all other search activities referred to by special laws.

Such different directives (excerpts from the prosecution offices of Brescia, Milan, Naples, Tivoli and Trani are published) have thrown the activities of the judicial police into haywire which, depending on the various provinces of Italy, operate with uncertainty and reserve with respect to their activities.

An intervention by the Minister of Justice therefore appears to be necessary Charles Nordio and the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosiin order to reform the activities of the judicial police in all the prosecution offices of Italy by clarifying what was the true intent of the Cartabia reform. In the awareness that these activities are essential for fighting common and organized crime as well as for guaranteeing public order and safety.

