Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, takes stock of Covid-19 and especially the Delta variant: “The situation is very favorable on the epidemiological level, the numbers continue to fall, we are in the full downward phase of the epidemic,” he told Radio Cusano Campus.

CARTABELLOTTA (GIMBE FOUNDATION): NO ALARMISM, BUT NEED TO IMPROVE HEALTH SERVICES

“The disturbing element in this quiet phase is represented by the Delta variant, we must not be alarmed, but define the elements of concern. It is a more contagious variant and characterized by a lower vaccine response with a single dose. Tracking and sequencing must increase. The third thing is an adequate screening of travelers at the borders and the acceleration of coverage with second doses, especially for those over 60. The ball now passes to the health services which unfortunately have not been adequately strengthened. I am sorry to note that we always come back to the same critical issues, that is the inability, every time the virus lowers its head, to give adequate answers. Prevention is a bit of a weak link in our system, we cannot always use the theory of ‘I hope I get along’ ”.

CARTABELLOTTA (GIMBE FOUNDATION): WE HAVE TO ACCELERATE ON VACCINES

“We are 30% of the population who have undergone the complete vaccination course. There are two interesting data: 2.8 million over 60s not yet vaccinated or booked, it is necessary to intervene with active call strategies. Another interesting fact is that young people are involved, but at the moment the priority is to complete the vaccination cycle in the over 60s who have only taken the first dose. Extending the second dose to 42 days is now no longer a good idea, we have to go back and some regions are already doing it ”.

CARTABELLOTTA (GIMBE FOUNDATION): THERE IS ALSO A COMMUNICATION PROBLEM ON VACCINES

“The real problem that occurred at the end of the second quarter is that we will close at -20 million doses compared to what is expected. To date, we will have around 15 million Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available in July, which will mainly be used for the second doses of people over 60. We need to start strengthening the information campaign. It’s not just a supply problem, it’s also a persuasion problem, because booking curves are starting to flex, people are starting to book less ”.