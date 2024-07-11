Cart Life is an important game for the indie scene. It presented the player with very hard choices, discussing important issues such as maintaining moral rectitude in a totalitarian state . Originally released in 2010, it was a huge success, receiving an award at the 2013 IGF (Independent Games Festival) after its release on Steam.

Cart Life is not coming back probably never again. The melancholic life simulator of a street vendor was to be relaunched with a remake, but the author decided to cancel it because he does not consider it suitable for the market.

Complete deletion

Richard Hofmeier, the developer, however, withdrew it from Steam, freeing the source code, because he no longer wanted to update the game and continue to make people pay for it. Unfortunately some bugs made it almost unplayable and, to remedy this, Hofmeier has started work on a remake together with AdHoc Studio, the latter a software house formed by ex-Telltale employees.

The goal was to launch it in 2023 as the definitive version that Cart Life never had but, after yet another postponement, Hofmeier announced in official game forum on Steam that “the project is dead” and “no one will ‘play’ it because what we’ve created is not suitable for sale and purchase.” According to him, the remake’s fate was sealed in October, with the exit of some collaborators from the project. Hofmeier is reportedly continuing to work on it privately, but considers the game to be practically dead. Who knows what really happened behind the scenes and why it ended so badly. Too bad.