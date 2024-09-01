No, that’s just the name of the show. A name like that is meant to attract the audience, so a rather aggressive title is chosen: in foreign versions of the format, the investors are often referred to as dragons or sharks. Ultimately, they are all very dangerous animals or mystical figures that one would not want to face in reality. If I could choose an animal myself, I would like to be a dolphin. They are intelligent, helpful animals that are very popular.
