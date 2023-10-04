Home page World

“If someone can work at home, they are unimportant”: with these words, Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp is currently causing a stir. Entrepreneur Carsten Maschmeyer disagrees.

Burladingen – Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp prefers to have his employees around him. To work from home? That’s out of the question for him. “If someone can work at home, they are unimportant”emphasized the entrepreneur in a recent conversation with Daily Mirror. He considers people who do their jobs at their desks at home to be unproductive. “The more people have studied, the more they want to work from home,” says Grupp. “But with me they can then register as unemployed because no one notices whether they are working or not anyway.”

At Trigema, Grupp was already managing director at the beginning of his time tear down all the walls – according to their own statements, for better personal exchange. The company patriarch is offensive with his attitude to the modern working world. Entrepreneur Carsten Maschmeyer also considers Grupp’s announcements to be outdated and agrees with his business colleague Picture Cons. “If you don’t trust someone to work at home, you shouldn’t have hired them in the first place,” says Maschmeyer.

Carsten Maschmeyer counters Wolfgang Grupp and warns of the “return of the culture of presence”

For Maschmeyer, one thing is certain: “It’s not the time you spend sitting at your desk that counts, but the result at the end!” His credo: “Control demotivates and leads to unproductivity.” A “smart employer” knows that there is no home office go without being present in the office. “The home can be a place for concentrated periods of deep work, while the office is the hub for co-creation and co-working. That’s where the team spirit comes from!”

Two worlds collide: Entrepreneurs Carsten Maschmeyer (left) and Wolfgang Grupp have different opinions when it comes to home offices. © dpa/Christian Charisius/Sebastian Gollnow (photomontage BW24)

While Grupp continues to insist on the presence of its employees, Maschmeyer is calling for the return of the culture of presence to be urgently stopped. “There is too much at stake. Because home office not only benefits employees, but also companies and society as a whole.” Home office is a possible answer, particularly for companies that are struggling with a shortage of skilled workers. “If it doesn’t actually matter whether the IT specialist is 8,000 kilometers or eight meters away, this will open up completely new opportunities to attract urgently needed skilled workers,” Maschmeyer is convinced.

Maschmeyer names the advantages of home office: “More sustainable and more environmentally friendly” than face-to-face culture

According to Maschmeyer, home office has another advantage: Since there are fewer commuters on the road, it is more sustainable and environmentally friendly. In addition, fewer desks would be required due to the hybrid presence and absence structures. This would allow companies to save on office space. “There is an urgent need for housing in cities anyway. Here he is!”