In St. Petersburg, a car sharing car hit people at a pedestrian crossing on Shavrova Street and was captured on video. The video clip of the incident on Saturday, January 16, is published by REN TV.

The footage shows how, after a collision with an SUV at an intersection, the sedan driver loses control and the car first demolishes a road sign, and then people who were waiting for a green traffic light at the pedestrian crossing. As a result, the car hit three people. One woman was injured and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The police are checking the incident.