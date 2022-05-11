Almost all of them belong to segment A, that of the so-called super-utility cars, city cars, city cars. But not only. These are the new machines that have a price list within 15 thousand euros and with current prices can be defined as utilitarian, considering only the economic factor. In most cases, however, attention must be paid to the set-up to keep the price within this figure. This does not mean that there are cars that slightly exceed the 15 thousand euro wall. But anyway, having to give a rigorous criterion, this is what the market today offers among the following models: Dacia Duster, Dacia Sandero, Fiat Panda, lancia Ypsilon, Hyundai i10, Kia Picanto, Mahindra Kuv100. Of the models listed here it is not always only the base that falls within the price limit, the surprises are different.