It is not the same to check it in person than to see it on the computer screen, but Martín Martínez, general director of business development at Hello Auto, proudly displays a small box during the video call. They call it Hello Auto Connect and it is the heart of this insurtech (technology dedicated to the insurance field) with which the Petroprix gas station business group, founded by Manuel Santiago, aims to succeed in the automotive world.

The device has 4G connectivity, can be configured as Wi-Fi, warns of radars, allows remotely blocking the engine start and has a breathalyzer. But probably the most important thing about the machine is the integrated camera that records, on the front of the vehicle, all the journeys in order to verify what has happened in any accident. The recording is activated even if, while the vehicle is parked, it receives an impact.

With all the information collected, and the possibility of avoiding fraud thanks to the recordings, Hello Auto affirms that its policyholders can save up to 50% annually on their policies. “We know where our client drives, how much, at what time and even if he swings,” explains Martínez. “30% of the savings we offer to insurers depends on this data.”

The objective is to change a business model that currently “resembles that of buffets: those who eat little pay for those who eat a lot.” Following this analogy, good drivers, who would demonstrate that condition thanks to technology, would stop paying for the not so careful.

So is that black box of the car a kind of Big Brother that, if we are good drivers, will work in our favor? “The information is collected to benefit the insured, not the company; the videos are yours and stored on your device. There is the option that nothing is registered ”, explains the manager. These recordings could be understood as an intrusion into privacy. A resolution of the Spanish Agency for Data Protection fined 1,500 euros for placing a camera in a vehicle. Martinez emphasizes that your device complies with the Organic Law on Data Protection.

The regulations have been a stumbling block for Hello Auto, which has taken 14 months to obtain authorization from the General Directorate of Insurance to operate. Martínez contextualizes that bureaucracy: “For them credibility is very important, and with that authorization the EU market is also opened to us.”

It started operating just before the pandemic and has 50 employees and more than 1,000 clients. In the midst of the transition to a mobility model based more on services than on ownership, could this type of insurance, based on use, reach services such as car sharing? For now, they explain in the insurtech, the law ties policies to vehicles, but the future points to insurance for the mobility of people, as they move.