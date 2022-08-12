Finding a car with a six-cylinder engine for Wenig is not that difficult. It is full of BMWs and Mercedeses with a six-in-line or a V6 for a grab. You don’t need our advice for that. That’s why we went looking for cars with a V6 (so no six-in-line) for less than 4,000 euros that are not Audi or Mercedes. You know what, Volkswagens aren’t allowed to participate either – but check out a Phaeton.

These cool cars with a V6 for less than 4,000 euros are not all-devastating sports cars. In the past, a six-cylinder was just a common option for normal mid-range models. You didn’t buy them for the speed, but for the flexibility and maybe for the sound.

Skoda Superb V6 (from 4,000 euros)

An easy participant for this list would have been the Passat V6. But Skoda also delivered a 3.6-liter V6 with 260 hp and four-wheel drive in the Superb. So a serious device, but you should mainly look for it in Germany. Older Superb’s can be found with a 2.8-liter V6 and just under 200 hp.

Opel Signum V6 (from 3,500 euros)

Just not a hatchback, just not a station wagon. The A3 Sportback became very big with it, but other brands couldn’t replicate the success. The Skoda Rapid Spaceback failed, and neither did this Opel Signum. That means that it takes a while to find a nice performance. Then you will drive something unique. With 211 hp it is not an executioner, but you do have a nice ruffle. You can also take a slightly easier route and look for a Vectra V6 from the same generation.

Peugeot 407 Coupe (from 2,500 euros)

What a beautiful appearance it remains, that Peugeot 407 Coupé. Perhaps not as classic a beauty as its predecessor, but still. This is also available with a V6 and 211 hp. A fun way to discover if stereotypes about French reliability are true. Look for one in a nice color. Red or yellow or something.

Renault Avantime (from 3,000 euros)

Do we remember him? We were surprised to see that there are actually more than ten for sale in the Netherlands. Some of them have a V6 engine with more than 200 hp. Alternatively, there are also a lot of old Laguna’s for sale with a V6. Also for little and also very cool – and those electronic problems will be behind us by now, right?

Alfa Romeo 159 V6 (from 4,000 euros)

Not a Busso-V6, but one from General Motors, modified by Alfa. Not nearly such a visual treat under the hood, but hey, it’s still a V6 with 260 hp. Although we have to admit that it is also heavy and not super fast. We dare to say that it is not the engine you want in a 159. Anyway, it is a six-cylinder in a beautiful car for a good price.