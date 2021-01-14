Cars | Will the rich move in the future? General Motors revealed its plans for a flying Cadillac

In a video released by the company, an electric helicopter car rises from the roof of a skyscraper and passes over the city.

Race For the manufacture of “flying cars” has begun.

The goal of many companies is to make light autopilot minicopters available to consumers in the next few years, so-called flying taxis. For example, on the outskirts of Paris in France, testing is possible already in the summer electric Volocity helicopters, which are expected to be in service by the 2024 Summer Olympics.

In Slovakia, on the other hand, flying was tested in October An Aircar prototype car.

Also U.S. General Motors, one of the world’s largest automakers, has now revealed it is ready for a revolution in flying taxis.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled its own concept of a “flying car” – a luxury model under the Cadillac brand name. The concept video can be viewed in connection with this article.

With virtual In the video shown at the CES technology fair, an electric VTOL with four rotors (vertical take-off and landing) helicopter rises from the roof of the skyscraper and passes over the city. The traveler can enjoy the scenery behind the large windows.

“VTOL represents General Motors’ vision of multimodal [useita erityyppisiä liikennevälineitä hyödyntävästä] the future, ”announced the company’s design manager Mike Simcoe According to Reuters.

General Motorsin according to the vehicle could travel at a speed of nearly 90 kilometers per hour, according to the news agency Reuters. More detailed information on the performance of the concept car or its possible arrival has not been disclosed to consumers.

At the same time, the company unveiled an automatic Cadillac minibus, which is said to arrive for purchase soon.