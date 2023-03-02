Cars | Will Tesla finally release a cheap electric car? The live broadcast of the expected event is about to begin

Car manufacturer Tesla holds an event at its factory, which is loaded with huge expectations. Will the mysterious “Model 2” be introduced?

The American car manufacturer organizes a press conference at its Texas factory, which is loaded with huge expectations. A car called “Model 2” may be presented at the event called Investors’ Day.

It would be a small electric car, which is predicted to cost only 25,000 dollars, or about 24,000 euros. Currently the cheapest new Tesla in Finland costs more than 46,000 euros.

If Tesla gets a very cheap electric car on the market, it can destabilize the car industry and accelerate its electrification.

The company already put pressure on its competitors at the turn of the year, when it unexpectedly dropped the prices of its favorite models. This had immediate consequences for Finland, because Sales of Teslas increased.

Investors per day CEO Elon Musk plans to announce the third part of his “great plan” as well.

The first part was blog post published in 2006, in which Musk defined the future of the company. It culminated in the idea that Tesla will first build a sports car, from which the available income will be used to build ever cheaper electric cars.

The second part of the plan was announced in 2016, and at that time Musk’s vision expanded more deeply into solar energy utilization and autonomous driving.

Now Musk plans to introduce the third stage. At the beginning of February, he announced on Twitter that he was presenting “a path to a sustainable energy future on Earth”.

Company may tell other small car news. Such could be Tiedonjyvat about the schedules of the futuristic Cybertruck pickup or about the renovations of cars already on sale.

Tesla plans to renew the appearance and interior of its popular Y model, reports the Reuters news agency, citing sources within the company. Production of the renewed Y model is scheduled to start in 2024.

It is therefore possible that the company does not present new complete cars, but mainly tells about the renewal of old ones.

On the other hand, anything is possible when it comes to the eccentric Musk. In 2019 he asked the presenters of Cybertruck to beat the car, whose window, which was promised to be durable, broke.

of Mexico president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday that Tesla plans to open a car factory in Monterrey, in the northern part of the country. According to the country’s administration, it is an investment of five billion dollars, or about 4.7 billion euros.

It is possible that Musk would have wanted to reveal the project himself at his event on Wednesday, but Mexico decided to leak the information in advance. Musk is expected to provide more information about the plant.

Tesla already has five “Gigafactories”, three of which are in the United States, one in Germany and one in China.

Tesla’s share price has been on an upward curve throughout the beginning of the year. Giving a press conference can have significant consequences – both good and bad – for the course.

It all depends on what Musk presents and how.