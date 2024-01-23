Cars grow every year and this creates a new problem.

Big bigger Biggest. Taking a seat in a modern car sometimes takes some getting used to. If you are used to a fourth-generation Golf, getting into a Polo from today already makes a big difference. The bigger the car, the bigger the difference. The new BMW i5 is as long as a 7 Series from a few years ago.

Wider cars

The undersigned is absolutely not a fan of it. Car manufacturers don't do it for fun either. Cars must be safer. Think of more airbags and more computer systems that help you with all kinds of things. A new generation must offer more space in the interior. And if possible, more space in the trunk. It is inevitable that cars will grow to meet all those wishes and obligations.

Then there is the trend of the crossover and SUV. Higher on its feet, bigger wheels. Of course the car then increases in size. 20 or 21 inch wheels on a crossover or SUV are no longer exotic. In 2003, we thought those were impressive sizes when we watched a 50 Cent rap video.

The British Transport & Environment has conducted research into the fleet of European cars, reports on this The Guardian. It turns out: since 2001, cars have become an average of one centimeter wider every two years.

Virtues

If you have a modern car, you will already notice this in parking spaces or garages in the Netherlands. It is more difficult to neatly place your four-wheeler in a compartment. Opening the door, getting out and not hitting your neighbor's car can sometimes be quite difficult. Especially if you have a coupe with long doors. I experienced it myself with the 4.91 meter long and 1.91 meter wide Maserati that I had. Fortunately, I don't have a big belly, so getting out was still somewhat elegant. Yet.

“Is that really necessary, such a big car?” Just a quote from people who think you don't need such a big car at all. I don't blame them for yet another RAM pickup, but stop complaining about people in a Range Rover Sport, BMW X5, Mazda CX-5 and of course a Lynk & Co.

Let everyone choose what they want. This is what our editor-in-chief thinks of this nonsense:

A 'fat boy' continues to evoke aggression in people who think that other people should be a little more good. @michaelrasSUV driver and freedom fighter

Ergo. Buy a car that puts a smile on your face. Whether it is one with a butt of two meters wide or 1.81 meters. I am happy to have gone to 4.4 meters in length and 1.85 meters in width in the form of an M2. But if you want to ride a sled of 5 meters. Be our guest. Should be possible! Could the parking spaces be a little wider, dear government?

This article Cars wider and wider: that's a problem first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Cars #wider #wider #that39s #problem