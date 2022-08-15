Monday, August 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cars | Why would anyone buy anything other than an electric car? Use HS’s calculator to see what kind of car would be the most affordable for you

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

New electric cars are constantly being registered for use, but still only every hundred passenger cars in traffic are electric cars. The bottleneck for the electrification of the car fleet is the price.

Especially for those who drive a lot and are average drivers, a fully electric car is usually worth it. With very little driving, the gasoline car usually takes the win. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

Liisa Niemi HS, Päivi Ala-Risku HS

2:00 am | Updated 6:45

With the current ones in terms of energy prices, an electric car is often cheaper than a gasoline car, even if you take into account the more expensive purchase price of an electric car, according to HS’s comparison.

Especially for those who drive a lot and are average drivers, a fully electric car is usually worth it. With very little driving, the gasoline car usually takes the win.

#Cars #buy #electric #car #HSs #calculator #kind #car #affordable

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Abu Dhabi Police confirms its readiness to deal with the depression

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.