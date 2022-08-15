Cars | Why would anyone buy anything other than an electric car? Use HS’s calculator to see what kind of car would be the most affordable for you

New electric cars are constantly being registered for use, but still only every hundred passenger cars in traffic are electric cars. The bottleneck for the electrification of the car fleet is the price.

For subscribers

Especially for those who drive a lot and are average drivers, a fully electric car is usually worth it. With very little driving, the gasoline car usually takes the win.

Liisa Niemi HS, Päivi Ala-Risku HS

2:00 am | Updated 6:45

With the current ones in terms of energy prices, an electric car is often cheaper than a gasoline car, even if you take into account the more expensive purchase price of an electric car, according to HS’s comparison.

Especially for those who drive a lot and are average drivers, a fully electric car is usually worth it. With very little driving, the gasoline car usually takes the win.