Cars | Weak demand for used electric cars also weighs on sales of new cars

Some car rental companies have recently announced that they will reduce purchases of electric cars due to rapid depreciation.

22.12. 21:51

Consumers reluctance to buy used electric cars also weakens sales of new cars.

Used electric cars do not sell because the prices of new electric cars fall faster than those of combustion engine cars. The background is the price competition started by Tesla and Chinese manufacturers. In addition, the technology of electric cars is developing at such a speed that anyone thinking about buying a used electric car fears that their vehicle will quickly become obsolete.

More and more new cars are bought in Europe with a private leasing contract. News agency Bloomberg says that car manufacturers and dealers who offer car financing are therefore trying to raise the interest rate on the financing to prevent losses caused by car values. The increase in the cost of financing weakens the demand for new cars.

Large car buyers, i.e. some car rental companies, have recently announced that they will reduce purchases of electric cars. The reason is that companies lose more money from selling used electric cars than from combustion engine cars. For example, Sixt said at the beginning of December that it would give up Tesla's electric cars.

“When a car loses one percent of its value, we make one percent less profit,” sums up the manager of the German Volkswagen finance unit Christian Dahlheim problem to Bloomberg.

The problem we fear it will get worse next year. It is estimated that many of the 1.2 million electric cars sold in 2021 will then be sold on the used car market. Car leasing contracts expire next year.

Used combustion engine cars from Europe often end up being sold in Africa, but there is not a very high demand for used electric cars there. The continent's charging infrastructure is underdeveloped.

Some of the used electric cars can be sold to ride-hailing services, but even this demand is limited, says Bloomberg.

According to the website Iseecars, the prices of used electric cars had dropped by a third in October from a year ago, after the price reductions started by Tesla.

As a whole, the prices of used cars were only five percent down. Despite the price reduction, the selling times of used electric cars are longer than gasoline cars.