Cars | Volvo Cars launched an electric SUV in response to Tesla’s price cuts

Volvo Cars has priced its new model somewhat more affordable than Tesla’s 3 model.

Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Cars has released a new all-electric SUV called the EX30.

It has priced the starting price of the new model somewhat more affordable than Tesla’s Model 3.

It can thus be seen as the Swedish company’s response to the recent price reductions by the American Tesla. Tesla has reduced the prices of its electric cars several times this year.

Volvo Cars announced the EX30 model in Milan on Wednesday. The company announced the EX90 model, which is bigger than the model announced now, in November.

Volvo In its press release, Cars describes the pricing of the EX30 model as “attractive”. The company believes that the model will become one of its best sellers in the next few years.

The EX30 model is available with two types of battery. The cheaper one is designed for shorter trips and the more expensive one for longer ones.

The EX30 is Volvo Cars’ smallest all-electric SUV model. The market for small electric SUVs is now growing rapidly worldwide.

Volvo Cars’ goal is to get half of its turnover from the sale of electric cars by the middle of the current decade. In 2030, it plans to sell only electric cars.