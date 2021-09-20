Cars | Volkswagen wants to buy car rental company Europcar with a billion-dollar deal

French Europcar rejected the acquisition in the summer, but now its government is recommending acceptance of the offer.

German a group of investors led by carmaker Volkswagen Group is offering to buy French car rental company Europcar Mobility Group, Volkswagen says.

The Volkswagen Group offers a total of EUR 2.5 billion for the French company. As early as July, Volkswagen said it was planning to buy Europcar.

Volkswagen’s partners in the acquisition are the British asset manager Attestor and the Dutch transport company Pon Holding.

Volkswagen would get 66 percent of the company, Attestor 27 percent and Pon 7 percent. Europcar does not intend to merge with the Volkswagen Group.

News agency According to AFP, Europcar was previously owned by Volkswagen but Volkswagen sold it in 2006 to the French investment company Eurazeo for € 3.3 billion.

Eurazeo had to hand over Europcar to its creditors earlier this year because the interest rate pandemic caused the company financial difficulties.

In July, Europcar said it had rejected an offer of EUR 0.44 per share that Volkswagen had made too low, according to media reports.

Volkswagen is now offering Europcar for € 0.50 per share, and Europcar’s board of directors recommends accepting the offer.

The tender offer requires approval from the French financial supervisor.