Cars | Volkswagen plans to stop manufacturing internal combustion engines in Europe by 2035

According to a company representative, the change will take place in the United States and China a little later.

German carmaker Volkswagen plans to stop manufacturing gasoline and diesel cars in Europe between 2033 and 2035, according to news agency AFP.

In the future, the company will focus on electric cars. Volkswagen representative Klaus Zellmer told the German newspaper about the plan on Sunday Münchner Mercury in an interview.

According to Zellmer, Volkswagen’s entire range is set to be carbon neutral by 2050 at the latest. He says the change will happen in the U.S. and China a little later than elsewhere.

In South America and Africa, the change will take longer, he said, due to political conditions and a lack of infrastructure.

Double the decision only applies to a car bearing the company name. Volkswagen’s entire group includes a total of eleven car brands. These include Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Škoda.

Earlier, for example, Audi has said it will stop manufacturing gasoline and diesel cars by 2033.

Volkswagen has said the group will spend € 46 billion over the next five years to achieve leadership in the global electric car market.

In addition, the group has announced that it will build six battery plants in Europe by the end of the decade.

Last Over the years, Volkswagen’s reputation has experienced a collapse in the so-called diesel bundle, which is precisely related to car emissions, when car emissions were made to appear significantly lower in measurements than in normal driving.

The scam was first uncovered in 2015. The last time it was reported in June was against the company has been raised in France prosecution for the fraud in its diesel car emissions.

At the same time, too Renault and Peugeot received charges in France for similar cases.