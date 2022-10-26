Cars | Volkswagen plans to produce only electric cars in ten years

Volkswagen plans to stop selling Volkswagen-branded combustion engine cars by 2033 at the latest.

German car manufacturer Volkswagen plans to produce only electric cars in Europe from 2033 at the latest.

In the past, the company’s goal has been to stop selling Volkswagen-branded combustion engine cars between 2033 and 2035.

The company’s brand director announced the new goal Thomas Schäfer in his speech in Berlin on Wednesday, reports news agency Reuters.

Schäfer said in his speech that Volkswagen plans to release ten new electric car models by 2026. They include an affordable so-called entry-level model.

The company also plans to renew the first model of its ID all-electric car series called the ID.3 next year.

Volkswagen executive Schäfer said that in the next decade, Volkswagen plans to reduce the number of its car models and focus on core models.

The purpose is to increase the profitability of Volkswagen’s main car brands. The company’s other car brands are Seat and Skoda.

The company also plans to manufacture different car brands in the same factory, which, according to Schäfer, saves costs.

Volkswagen’s electric car projects started with a bang. According to the news agency Bloomber, deliveries of the ID.3 model began in 2020 with software deficiencies, and the first buyers had to wait months for a software update for their new car.

Constant software problems contributed to the fact that the Porsche director Oliver Blume your ear By Herbert Diess As CEO of Volkswagen in September.