Cars | Volkswagen plans to build six battery plants in Europe

Volkswagen would build the plants alone or together with its partners by 2030.

German carmaker Volkswagen plans to build six battery plants in Europe and expand the charging infrastructure for electric cars.

Volkswagen announced its plans on Monday at a launch event called Power Day, which mimicked an event called rival Teslan Battery Day in September last year. Volkswagen did not disclose the value of the investment plan.

Volkswagen said it would build battery factories alone or together with its partners. All six plants would be ready for production by 2030.

According to the plan, the first plant would start production in 2023, and it would be built by Volkswagen together with the Swedish Northvolt in Sweden.

A second plant would be built in 2025 in Salzgitter, Germany. In 2016, the plant would rise to Spain, France or Portugal, and in 2027 to Poland, Slovakia or the Czech Republic. The remaining two plants would be built in 2030.

Volkswagen is also planning a major extension to Europe’s charging infrastructure. The company plans to start operating approximately 18,000 electric car charging points in Europe by 2025.

Volkswagen said it will invest 400 million euros in the charging infrastructure. At the charging stations, Volkswagen’s partners are the energy companies BP, Enel and Iberdrola. According to Volkswagen, the investment will increase the existing charging infrastructure fivefold.

Volkswagen also announced plans for a new type of battery that it would start using in 2023. This type of battery would be cheaper than it is now.

The plan could affect Volkswagen’s battery technology suppliers. The battery technology currently used by Volkswagen is supplied by the South Korean LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation. The strong ones in the new battery technology are the Chinese CATL, which is one of the owners of the Finnish Valmet Automotive.