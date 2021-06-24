Cars | Volkswagen is considering buying Car Rental Europcar, one offer was already rejected too low

Europcar said on Wednesday it rejected the takeover bid but did not identify the bidder.

German automaker Volkswagen confirmed on Thursday that it is considering buying a majority stake in car rental company Europcar, Reuters reports.

Volkswagen said it is considering the matter, although the consideration is at a very early stage and no decisions have yet been made.

Europcar said on Wednesday it rejected the takeover bid but did not identify the bidder. According to Europcar, the price of EUR 0.44 per share offered was too low.

Bloomberg however, on Wednesday, Europcar said it had rejected a takeover bid worth around € 2.2 billion from a consortium led by Volkswagen, which includes the car giant Attestor and the Dutch transport conglomerate Pon Holdings, among others.

Volkswagenin The bid of EUR 0.44 per share would have been 12% higher on Tuesday than the then price of Europcar’s share.

After the tender offer, Europcar’s share price rose by 9.5 per cent on Wednesday, and on Thursday afternoon in Finnish time the price of a cent share was already over 0.46 euros, an increase of more than seven per cent.

According to Volkswagen, the acquisition of Europcar is one of a number of options it is considering to provide the company with a car rental platform that supports its “long-term vision of mobility” and strengthens its range of products and services.

The company’s internal sources already told Reuters a year ago that Volkswagen wanted to buy Europcar back. The German giant sold the car rental company for EUR 3.3 billion to the French investment company Eurazeo in 2006.