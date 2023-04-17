Cars | Volkswagen announced the “Passat of the electric world”

Volkswagen plans to manufacture only electric cars in Europe from 2033. The newest newcomer to the all-electric family is the ID.7.

Car manufacturer On Monday, Volkswagen released a new large all-electric car model, the ID.7.

According to Volkswagen, the ID.7 cars will be available in Europe and China in the fall, while sales in the United States will begin next year.

The newest member of the company’s electric car family has already been presented to a limited extent earlier this year, but now the company has announced all the features of its sedan-type car.

New the electric car model is expected to be a so-called “volume model” for Volkswagen, said the CEO of the company’s passenger car business Thomas Schäfer at the announcement event.

“The ID.7 is a very important car for us. We are taking a new step in our electronic offering,” says Schäfer.

Responsible for Volkswagen sales and marketing Imelda Labbé describes the car as “the Passat of the electric world”.

Volkswagen brought its Passat passenger car model to the market in 1973. It is considered one of the basic models of Volkswagen family cars.

“The new model offers continuous driving for longer without multiple stops. The ID.7 has been developed for everyday use and long journeys,” says Labbé.

The operating range of the ID.7 electric car is up to 700 kilometers at its best. The car has a 210 kilowatt electric motor. Charging the car’s battery is promised to be faster than before.

“The most powerful and highest-torque electric motor of Volkswagen’s ID. models to date,” described a Volkswagen board member Kai Grünitz in the bulletin.

Volkswagen the goal is for 80 percent of the company’s car sales to be electric cars by 2030. Volkswagen plans to manufacture only electric cars in Europe from 2033.

According to CEO Schäfer, in 2026, Volkswagen will have the widest range of electric car models in Europe. At that time, the company plans to offer electric cars in all price categories, the more expensive end of which is the new ID.7, which belongs to the size class of larger cars.

See also Football Richarlyson, 39, familiar from the Brazilian national team, came out of the closet: “I’ve been dating men and women” At the announcement event in Berlin, the ID.7 model was presented from the front, back and side.

Correction April 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that Volkswagen would claim an 80 percent market share in electric car sales. In fact, the company’s goal is for electric cars to account for 80 percent of its own sales.