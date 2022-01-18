Cars Volkswagen and Bosch plan to set up a joint venture to manufacture equipment for battery gig factories

According to the agreement between the German companies, the joint venture would be set up by the end of the year.

The Germans Volkswagen Group and Robert Bosch Group have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture for the production and services of equipment for battery cell plants.

According to a Volkswagen release, the companies plan to set up a joint venture by the end of the year.

The joint venture would supply production systems and processes for the production of battery cells. In addition, it would help battery producers increase production at their factories and support them in maintaining their factories.

Volkswagenin According to the company, the demand for such products and services is “huge”, as in Europe alone, various companies plan to build battery cell plants by 2030, so-called gigantic plants with an annual battery production of around 700 gigawatt hours.

Volkswagen itself plans to set up six battery cell plants by 2030. The first two plants are scheduled to be built in Sweden and Germany, with production starting in 2023 and 2025.

Bosch is a strong supplier of components to the automotive industry, and it also supplies equipment for factory production.