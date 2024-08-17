Cars | Ville bought a “carefree” electric car and promised to make social media posts – The result was tens of tons of debt

Car pool|Ville, who cooperated with Xbil, says that the problems started long before the bankruptcy.

Used ones the bankruptcy of the Xbil car store, which specializes in the sale of cars, at the end of June left many people who did business with the car shop empty handed.

HS told at the beginning of Julythat many people who signed a so-called partner deal with Xbil may have to pay for the vehicle themselves, even though the car dealership had originally promised to redeem the car at its residual value.