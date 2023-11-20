Cars | US authorities launched an investigation into the recall of millions of Hyundai and Kia cars

Hyundai and Kia have recalled a total of 6.4 million cars in sixteen separate recalls since 2016.

of the United States the traffic safety agency NHTSA has started an investigation into the recalls of the South Korean car manufacturers Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation.

Hyundai and Kia have called in a total of 6.4 million cars for repairs. The recalls have involved brake fluid leaks that can cause fires.

The NHTSA agency announced the start of the investigation on Monday, according to the news agency Reuters.

Since 2016, Hyundai and Kia have issued a total of sixteen separate recalls for failures and fires in anti-lock ABS brake systems and hydraulic ECU control units. The cars’ systems were manufactured by their same subcontractor.

The NHTSA agency announced that it is opening an investigation to evaluate Hyundai and Kia’s decision-making and compliance with reporting requirements in the recalls.

Hyundai and Kia recalled a total of 3.37 million cars in the US in September due to the risk of engine fires.

The companies advised car owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from buildings until the fault is fixed.

Automakers said leaking brake fluids could cause a short circuit that could lead to a fire.