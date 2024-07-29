Not just Russell

Exulting over a victory achieved on the track and then facing total disappointment with disqualification due to a technical irregularity in the single-seater. This is exactly what happened to George Russell in the last Belgian Grand Prixwhere the British driver had also completed a feat by taking the risk of finishing the race with just one pit stop, which paid off in full. The excitement of the victory was short-lived for the British Mercedes driver, who was disqualified shortly before 19:00 for his car being 1.5 kg less than the minimum permitted weight. It is not the first time that the winner of a GP has been disqualified for this reasonbut to go back to the previous ones it is necessary to go back to the 80’s.

Brazilian GP 1982: Nelson Piquet

The first case was recorded on the occasion of 1982 Brazilian GP on the circuit of Jacapepaguaa race that went down in history for other reasons too: in addition to the asphalt conditions which provoked criticism from some drivers, all the participants also had to deal with the scorching heatRiccardo Patrese paid the price, forced to retire due to physical problems, but also his teammate at Brabham Nelson Piquetwinner in front of his home crowd. The Brazilian, in fact, he fainted on the podium. A bad experience that seemed to end during the celebrations, with Piquet the hero of the day, at least until the complaint presented by Ferrari and Renault. According to the latter, Brabham and Williams (in 2nd place with Keke Rosberg) had a ballast water tank used to cool the brakes. This gradually emptied during the race, to then be refilled after the checkered flag to reach the minimum weight and pass the post-GP technical checks. A system that was definitively banned and that led to the disqualification of Brabham and Williams with a final sentence, in which it was reiterated that the single-seaters of the time could not be less than 580 kg minimum. Third across the finish line was Alain Prost, who thus became the winner of the 1982 Brazilian GP.

San Marino GP 1985: Alain Prost

By a twist of fate, the second driver to be disqualified due to the car being under the minimum weight was none other than Alain ProstThis happened in Imola In the 1985in a race that is also remembered for other reasons. Above all, in addition to the one that saw one of the first battles between the ‘Professor’ and Ayrton Senna, the sensational finale of that GP, in which numerous drivers ran out of fuel. Among them was the idol of the Ferrari fans Stefan Johansson, who ran out of fuel while leading the standings. Overall, only five drivers managed to cross the finish line, with the Frenchman from McLaren in the lead ahead of Elio De Angelis and Thierry Boutsen, who got out of his Arrows a few meters from the finish line to push it to the chequered flag. At the end of the race, however, yet another twist occurred: Prost’s McLaren, in fact, was 4 kg below the minimum weightthen set at 540 kg. In this way the victory passed to the late De Angelis, his second and last success in his career.