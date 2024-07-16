Mexico City.- The automotive industry offers a wide variety of vehicles in our country, with abundant options of new cars priced under 300 thousand pesos. Below we present some of the cars that stand out for not exceeding the aforementioned figure.

MG3 is the newest member of the Morris Garage family. It is a small hatchback that uses a 1.5-liter engine with 108 horsepower and offers a combined fuel economy of 19.8 km/l. In its entry version it is equipped with 4 airbags, 15-inch wheels and a 7-inch instrument panel. The entry price is 239,900 pesos.

Nissan, the sales leader in our country, offers the March model, a car that includes 6 airbags, brake assistance and traction control. It is powered by a 1.6-liter engine that generates 106 horsepower and provides a combined performance of 18 km/l. It is sold from 272 thousand 900 pesos.

The cheapest car on the Mexican market is the Renault Kwid. This vehicle adds 4 airbags, ABS brakes and stability control. Its 3-cylinder engine generates up to 66 hp and has a starting price of 235,200 pesos.

Another tough competitor is the Chevrolet Aveo, which in its new generation is sold in hatchback ($280,400) and sedan ($296,900). It comes standard with 6 airbags, stability control and is powered by a 1.5-liter engine with 98 hp.

Mazda is a brand that has positioned itself in the Mexican market due to its high-quality products. Mazda2 is the most affordable car from the Japanese firm and is sold from 288,900 pesos. It stands out for its premium design, as well as for including 6 airbags and a tire pressure monitor.

OTHER MODELS TO HIGHLIGHT

– Suzuki Ignis: $254,990

– Fiat Mobi: $262,000

– JAC Sei2: $269,000

– Hyundai Grand i10: $272,900

– Dodge Attitude: $275,400

– Mitsubishi Mirage G4: $291,600

– Suzuki Swift: $299,990

– BAIC U5: $299,900