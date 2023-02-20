Cars | Two things may surprise new electric car drivers – the trainer tells what to consider in winter weather

The fluctuating winter in the south has offered little real experience for new electric car drivers, how the cars behave on ice. HS followed the training on the driving range, from which two key points stood out.

Wait a minute, it doesn’t smell like burning rubber here. It smells like a pine swamp here.

Vantaa’s driving practice track has a strange atmosphere on a foggy day: you can see cars sliding sideways on the horizon and the smell of soap lingers in your nose.

The asphalt has been coated with pine soap to make it slippery, because at the time of our visit there is only ice in the capital region. This is not an ordinary driving exercise anyway, because the cars are mainly big electric cars.

“It starts as soon as you press the pedal, and it starts from the glove if you accelerate enough”, describes Jukka Laaksonen after trying an electric SUV without stability control.

BMW’s winter driving training is underway, which has attracted those who have purchased the German brand or are interested in it to train in winter driving.

Electric cars the population doubled in one year in Finland. There are now approximately 45,000 fully electric cars in traffic.

Every day there are new electric car drivers, as long car delivery queues are cleared. Cars roll into big cities, where you can’t necessarily get a proper workout for winter driving. Even in a driving school, slippery driving exercises can be done in a simulator.

At the wheel, new electric drivers face a combination that can surprise on a slippery road. The first point is the efficiency of the electric motor.

“That strength comes so quickly, especially if you’ve never experienced it. You have to get used to it,” says BMW’s driving coach Jarkko Miettinen.

An unaccustomed driver can go at breakneck speed before he realizes it. The cars are heavier than usual because of the batteries, but the quick acceleration creates the illusion of light driving.

Read more: Tesla made a car that makes the old supercars unnecessary – in the test it was almost conscious to leave

Then is the other point that getting off the wheel of an SUV Joakim Östling well sculpts into words:

“Sound. Silent killer.”

Driving coach Miettinen knows that those who drive an internal combustion engine car are used to the machine’s grunts.

“That surprising power comes without sound. People have had problems with it. Then when you drive carefully and the stability control is on, the car works great and is a work of engineering.”

Driving stability simply means a system that helps keep the car in the driver’s desired driving direction. Some people are tempted to turn it off because of the desire to show off: without auxiliary systems, the rear can be made to slip on ice.

“I don’t recommend removing stability control in traffic, it’s only suitable for practice tracks,” says Miettinen.

Let’s sum it up so not-so-scenario: An inexperienced driver gets a heavy electric car, turns off the stability control and hits the bottom of the pedal in an icy curve.

According to Miettinen, drivers have also appeared on Finnish roads who are unclear whether the purchased electric car has rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

That’s why training is needed – and that pine swamp to simulate slipperiness.

Read more: Snow chaos makes many miss their car more, but the ideal four-wheel drive can cause a nasty surprise

In Vantaa there are four training points per training day. Miettinen steers the cars into one of them: the emergency braking dodge.

Minna-Leena Hämäläinen with Bemar’s all-electric SUV, hit the cloths and dodge the plastic bumps. After that, Miettinen gives feedback, which at this point seems to be the same for everyone: turn the wheel earlier, anticipate.

“If the pace gets fast quickly, you have to know how to react faster. That’s the clear difference”, sums up Hämäläinen after the experience.

You can see the speed from the ground: BMWs leaving their seats after a long distance come like a bullet to the turning point.

In Hämäläinen and Joni Inkinen there is a different kind of car at home: a diesel hybrid. The two are not worried about winter driving in fully electric cars – but the most typical concern:

“As a person who travels a lot and relatively long distances, that charge is not enough. If you can go nearly a thousand kilometers with a diesel tank and short distances with electricity, then that combination works best for your needs,” says Inkinen.

Read more: Many will soon head to Lapland with an electric car – Are there enough charging points?

Read more: Many drivers have the impression that one of the car’s speed features cannot be used in winter