Cars | Traficom: When it comes to importing used cars, one is above the rest

in Finland there is a record number of passenger cars in traffic today. The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom reports on the matter.

According to Traficom, the number of passenger cars has grown significantly since the beginning of the millennium.

In the year 2000 there were about 2.1 million passenger cars in traffic, and at the beginning of this year the number had increased to about 2.8 million cars. The increase has been almost a third.

There are now 492 cars per thousand inhabitants in Finland.

According to Traficom, the increase is due to the sale of new cars and the import of used cars. In particular, imports have multiplied in the 21st century.

On this day an even greater number of used imported cars are either fully or partially electric, says Traficom. The most popular of the used imported cars is the plug-in hybrid.

The popularity of hybrids has grown particularly quickly: in 2018, around 2,500 cars were imported, and last year the number had increased to around 14,500 cars.

Just over 10,000 fully electric cars were imported to Finland last year.

In total, about nine percent of the passenger cars in use in Finland are powered by alternative propulsion.