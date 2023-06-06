Cars | Traficom: The emission benefits of electric cars compared to gasoline cars seem to be realized faster than expected

The background is the reduction of emissions in the manufacture of batteries and electricity production.

Electric vehicles the emissions and cost benefits seem to be realized earlier than anticipated, says the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom.

From the information it publishes, it appears that the cost benefits turn in favor of the electric car with an annual average of 14,000 driving kilometers in less than ten years.

The emission benefits appear faster. For example, fully electric passenger cars introduced today cause less greenhouse gas emissions in less than three years of driving than similar gasoline-powered cars.

According to Finnish experts, there are two reasons for the increase in the benefits of electric cars.

“The reason is the almost halving of battery manufacturing emissions and the faster-than-expected emission reduction trend of electricity production”, member of the Finnish climate panel and professor of the Finnish Environment Institute Jyri Seppälä says in the announcement.

The calculations of the emission and cost calculator for passenger cars show that, compared to a medium-sized gasoline car, the greenhouse gas emissions of an electric car of the same type are already almost 60 percent lower after ten years of use in the usual annual driving, says the professor Heikki Liimatainen Transport Research Center from Verne.

“Previously, the same emission advantage was achieved after 15 years of use,” Liimatainen continues.

The information published by Traficom today is based on the updated background data of Ilmastopanel’s car calculator.