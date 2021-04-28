Cars | Toyota is expanding its plant in Indiana, USA, by $ 800 million

The factory is expected to manufacture two large SUVs.

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor says it is investing more than $ 800 million in its U.S. assembly plant in Indiana.

The company intends to start manufacturing two large SUVs at the factory. The investment will create 1,400 new jobs at the plant.

Toyota declined to comment to news agency Reuters whether the cars being manufactured are electric, hybrid or gasoline cars. However, one of the models is the Lexus.

Toyota currently manufactures Sierra minivans and Highlander SUVs at its Indiana plant. The factory has 7,000 employees.

The company said in February that it plans to unveil two new electric cars that will go on sale next year in the United States. One of these electric cars is an SUV, Toyota said.