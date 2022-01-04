Cars Toyota ended General Motors ’90-year reign as the best-selling car brand in the United States

Japanese carmaker Toyota overtook U.S. General Motors as the country’s best-selling automaker in 2021, according to Reuters.

Originally from Detroit, General Motors has been the best-selling car brand in the United States since 1931.

Toyota sold more than 2.3 million cars in the United States last year, while General Motors sold just over 2.2 million cars.

General Motors ’U.S. sales figures fell 13 percent last year compared to 2020. Toyota’s sales figures, on the other hand, rose 10 percent.

The third best-selling car brand in the United States is Ford in the United States.