Cars | These three cars are towed the most, says the insurance company

Volkswagen, Toyota and Škoda are at the top of the towing statistics, says the insurance company POP Vakuutus.

Finland the most towed car model is the Volkswagen Golf, according to the insurance company POP Insurance.

It found out which are the most towed cars of the company by the end of 2022. The information is based on the statistics of Viking, the towing and road service company used by the company.

“Even as a people’s car” the kept Golf’s share of the tows is about four percent. Right behind it are the Toyota Avensis and the Škoda Octavia with a good two percent share.

“Cars over 10 years old are towed the most, and the number of towings steadily increases the older the car is,” says the operational manager of the claims side of POP Insurance in the press release Tommi Lehmusvirta.

The average age of the car fleet is increasing all the time: the average age of passenger cars in traffic was Automotive information center according to 12.9 years at the end of last year.

Divers according to the insurance company, engine malfunctions are the most common cause of towing, they account for about 18 percent of cases. The second most common reason is starting difficulties.

Eight percent of trips end with a flat tire, and six percent of the insurance company’s customers run out of battery.

On the other hand, refueling with the wrong fuel is very rare.

POP Insurance is the marketing name of Suomen Vahinkovakuutus Oy. The company is part of the POP Bank group and has 180,000 customers.

The station wagon version of the Skoda Octavia photographed in 2000.