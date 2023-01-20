Cars | The woman grabbed the exceptional offer of the Crazy Days – A long wait began, and the car is not in sight

In the crazy days, Peugeot’s electric car leasing contract was sold cheaply. After a year, some buyers wonder where the cars will stay.

it is good offer, thought the woman from Helsinki who saw the ad.

A year ago, Stockmann sold an SUV for an attention-grabbing price during Crazy Days. Peugeot’s 2008-e fully electric car received a leasing contract paying 249 euros per month. For private leasing of electric cars, you can usually pay at least twice, usually even three times, the price.

All cars was booked right away. The importer told HS at the time that some get their cars quite quickly and some have to wait months.

The woman ordered a car. Now he’s been waiting for it for almost a year, and he’s not alone.

“In January I received a message that nothing can be said about the delivery time. I’ve been following the conversation online and there are a lot of people who have the same situation,” he tells HS by phone.

The woman does not appear in this story by name, because she is afraid that her car dealership could be messed up by bringing the problem forward. The woman’s identity is known to the delivery.

In itself, the woman is in a fortunate position that, according to her words, she is not in a hurry to get a car. As of now, the anticipated arrival time would be the end of February, but the buyer is not optimistic.

“This flood of vagueness is irritating. It wouldn’t hurt if the car arrived on Midsummer, as long as someone could say for sure the exact arrival time.”

Importer does not give figures on how many cars have yet to be delivered, but admits the factories’ production difficulties.

“The ax has not been thrown into the well, but the outlook for spring is not yet known,” he says Max Lange About the communication of Auto-Bon, which imports Peugeot.

The reasons are familiar: international car component shortages, production difficulties and so on.

“Unfortunately, very small numbers of cars have arrived. I would like to counter that several hundred cars of this model were handed over to their owners last year.”

Online discussions wonder why the 2008-e series ends up in Sweden. Based on the statistics, there were first registrations in Sweden last year 2,400 carswhile in Finland the figure is 240 cars.

The importer does not speculate on what is being done in neighboring countries, but Lange states that “the factory may prioritize a certain country”.

There was quite a car frenzy in Sweden last year, when the state generously supported the purchase of an electric car. Then the country ended the horrendous support.

The car the woman who ordered says that she received a “discount ticket”.

This is a refund campaign. If he had canceled the order and changed to another Peugeot model, he would have received 2,000 euros towards its purchase.

“So that everything was not in a loose log, we were given the opportunity to switch to another one,” commented Lange.

According to the importer, the amount was equivalent to the government’s subsidy for the purchase of a two-ton electric car, which ended at the turn of the year.

In the brand’s electric range, the only passenger car option would be the smaller model 208-e – or the woman would have had to buy the combustion engine version of the original SUV.

The woman ended up waiting more.

“I feel it strange, how can this situation be (in the Nordic countries). Cars have been delivered elsewhere, but not to Finland. Is the factory unwilling to bring cars?”

He is concerned about whether consumers were pulled by the nose.

Lange responds that the campaign was carefully calculated. At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, there was no talk of a crisis winter in Finland, but people craved electric cars when the price of fuel skyrocketed.

“The numbers were consistent, there was no cold game. Then the celestial bodies were aligned.”

