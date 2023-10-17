Cars | The Swedish electric truck company Volta Trucks files for bankruptcy

Volta Trucks, which developed an electric truck, was valued at 600 million euros in a financing round last November.

Swedish Volta Trucks, which developed an electric truck, says it is applying for bankruptcy proceedings in Sweden.

The startup company, founded in 2019, tells about the decision made by its board on Monday evening on its website.

According to the company’s press release, the production plans of the electric truck it has developed have had a significant impact on the recent filing of its battery supplier, the American Proterra, for corporate reorganization.

Uncertainty about the battery supplier’s situation has reduced Volta Trucks’ production target forecast and hampered its ability to obtain enough financing in an already challenging capital market, the board’s statement says.

Volta Trucks has developed a sixteen-ton all-electric truck. The company’s vehicle has been piloted in five European countries. It has approximately 850 employees.

Volta Trucks was collected by the news agency Bloomberg’s according to last year’s November funding with a valuation of around 600 million euros. According to previous plans, the company was supposed to be listed on the stock exchange next year.

According to Volta Trucks, the company’s main company Volta Trucks Limited will file for bankruptcy in the UK in the near future, and other companies belonging to the group will also apply for insolvency proceedings in their countries of operation soon.

Volta The major owner of Trucks, the investment company Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström, says in its press release that financing Volta Trucks gradually became impossible after Proterra’s restructuring application.

According to the investment company, the corporate restructuring of Volta Trucks’ battery manufacturer came at the worst possible time, i.e. when Volta Trucks had to start scaling up production.

Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström owned 10.5 percent of Volta Trucks at the end of June. The investment company is listed on the First North trading floor of the Stockholm Stock Exchange.