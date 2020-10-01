Cars | The share of rechargeable cars rose to 24% in September

The increase in the supply of car manufacturers has led to an increase in the first registrations of downloadable hybrids in particular.

Downloadable The share of passenger cars in first registrations increased to almost 24 per cent of registrations in September, says the Automotive Information Center.

The growth is due to the expansion of the supply, as one car manufacturer after another has taken over the range of hybrids that can be downloaded to the market. The range of all-electric cars has also grown.

This year has seen a breakthrough year for rechargeable cars, but in part the corona situation has slowed the improvement in their availability. Global supply chains for propulsion batteries are sensitive to the disruption caused by the coronary situation, and there have been more delays in the delivery of rechargeable cars than average.

Demand for support for the purchase of all-electric cars picked up slightly during September. During September, new provisions were made for the purchase support for the purchase of approximately 250 all-electric cars. In Finland, the amount of procurement support is 2,000 euros and it is limited only to car purchases by households. By the end of September, just under a quarter of the 2018-2021 support budget has been set aside.

Car industry according to the propulsion forecast, the share of rechargeable cars will increase to 18 per cent of first-time passenger car registrations this year.

“Next year, the share is expected to grow slightly faster, as at the beginning of the year it is proposed to introduce a tax benefit for all-electric company cars, which will also support companies’ electric car purchases,” says the CEO. Tero Kallio About the Automotive Importers and Industry Association in a press release.

The Automobile Confederation would like more support from the government for the purchase of electric cars.

“In Sweden, the purchase of a fully electric car is supported by a purchase bonus, the level of which has been decided to increase from SEK 60,000 to SEK 70,000 next year. The purchase bonus for downloadable hybrids is a maximum of SEK 45,000. In Finland, too, it would be necessary to reform the support for the purchase of electric cars by raising the level of support and extending it to rechargeable hybrids as well, ”says the CEO Pekka Rissa Automobile Confederation.

September 8,424 passenger cars were first registered during the year. By the end of August, a total of 73,403 new passenger cars had been registered, which is 16.5 per cent less than at the same time last year.

The winner in the battle between the brands has been Toyota at the beginning of the year, with 10,162 cars registered for the first time. 7,345 Škodia and 7,189 Volkswagen have been registered for the first time.

By far the best-selling car model has been the Toyota Corolla, with 4,109 first registered units.

The trade in used cars has been clearly busier during the summer and early autumn than last year. In September, 3.6 per cent more passenger cars were sold than in September last year.