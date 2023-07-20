Cars | The result of Tesla, which cut the prices of its electric cars, increased significantly

According to Tesla, it made a profit of 2.7 billion dollars, or 2.4 billion euros, in the quarter.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla’s profit grew significantly in the second quarter due to increased sales. Car sales accelerated after the company had cut the prices of its models.

According to Tesla, it made a profit of 2.7 billion dollars, or 2.4 billion euros, in the quarter. The result was a fifth higher than a year earlier in the same period.

Due to the reduced prices, the company’s sales margin decreased compared to the previous quarter. The quarterly result exceeded analysts’ forecasts.