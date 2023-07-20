Thursday, July 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cars | The result of Tesla, which cut the prices of its electric cars, increased significantly

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Cars | The result of Tesla, which cut the prices of its electric cars, increased significantly

According to Tesla, it made a profit of 2.7 billion dollars, or 2.4 billion euros, in the quarter.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla’s profit grew significantly in the second quarter due to increased sales. Car sales accelerated after the company had cut the prices of its models.

According to Tesla, it made a profit of 2.7 billion dollars, or 2.4 billion euros, in the quarter. The result was a fifth higher than a year earlier in the same period.

Due to the reduced prices, the company’s sales margin decreased compared to the previous quarter. The quarterly result exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

#Cars #result #Tesla #cut #prices #electric #cars #increased #significantly

See also  Ice hockey | Brad Lambert, who charmed in Nuori Leijon, is thirsty for success at the World Cup: "I'm not interested in anything else"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Survey | Who do you think has won the Sánchez-Abascal-Díaz debate?

Survey | Who do you think has won the Sánchez-Abascal-Díaz debate?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result