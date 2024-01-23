Cars | The prices of used electric cars plummeted – here are the most discounted models

The prices of used electric cars fell sharply last year. The median asking price for the best-selling used electric car online was no less than 26 percent lower than in 2022.

The most popular the prices of used electric cars fell by even more than 20 percent in Finland last year.

According to the statistics of the used car sales website Nettiauto, last year the biggest decrease was in the price requests for Tesla's Model 3, Audi's E-Tron, Reunault's Zoe and Tesla's Model Y electric cars. The median prices of all of them fell by about a quarter from 2022, and for many other car models there was a drop of about 20 percent.

For example, the median asking price for a used Tesla Model 3 electric car model was just under 41,000 euros last year, which is 26 percent less than in 2022. Median means the middle figure in order of magnitude. Model 3 was also Nettiauto's best-selling used electric car model last year, with a total of around 3,800 units sold.

Also, the used price of Tesla's Model Y, which became Finland's most popular new electric car last year, fell sharply from 2022. Last year, the median asking price for the model was just under 54,900 euros, or 23 percent less than the previous year.

Tesla dominates the Nettiauto used electric car market. In addition to Model 3 and Model Y, the four best-selling electric car models also include Tesla's Model S. Only Nissan's Lead electric car wedges between them in third place.

In all the prices of used electric cars clearly plunged in Finland last year.

Last year, the asking price of used electric cars sold by car shops was around 45,900 euros on average. The decrease from 2022 was more than 10 percent.

As recently as January–March 2023, the asking price for used electric cars was around 48,800 euros on average, around four percent higher than at the same time a year earlier.

After that, the prices started to fall. In the last quarter of 2023, the catch price was on average around 43,300 euros, while at the same time a year earlier, the catch price was around 52,200 euros. The decrease in prices was therefore about 17 percent.

CEO of the Automotive Confederation Tero Lausala explained the drop in prices In an interview with HS in the “crazy year” of the electric car boom, 2022. At that time, the demand for electric cars grew very quickly due to, among other things, the rise in fuel prices. At the same time, component shortages caused problems for vehicle availability.

Last year, the situation stabilized and the prices of used electric cars slipped as the supply increased.

Used ones the value of the cars has also been affected by Tesla's price deviation.

At the beginning of 2023, Tesla began to lower the prices of its new cars, which caused a wave movement through the automotive industry. The drop in prices has also been reflected in the used car market and is also reflected in the prices of other brands of electric cars.

And for Tesla, the drop in prices did not last until last year. Last week, the manufacturer told to cut about three thousand euros from the price of the Model Y in Finland. The cheapest version of the car now costs 44,990 euros. After delivery costs, the price tag remains 45,590 euros.

In the spring of 2023, Tesla dropped the price of the Model Y by up to 10,000 euros, and the model became Finland's most popular new electric car.

Used Model Ys also change hands quite quickly. According to Nettauto's statistics, the median sales time for used Model Y cars last year was only 12 days, and for Model 3 cars only 18 days.

Edit 1/23/2024 at 1:05 p.m.: Clarified in the news that it is about the median of the requested price.