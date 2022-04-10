Cars The price of petrol rises like a rocket, but Lennart Nybergh, who steers his car to the tank, can afford to smile – The reason is three tanks in the trunk of Mitsubishi Outlander

Motorists are excited to convert their gasoline cars to gas. The reasons are the affordability and ecology of biogas compared to petrol.

“We’ve been in a pretty insane rush since September – October,” says the director Mikko Ravi Terra Gas from Finland. The company imports equipment to convert cars to gas.

“Last year, maybe 150 conversions broke, but this year the number will increase a lot, maybe to 250-300. ”

After being converted to gas, the car will still run on petrol if necessary.

Gas cars popularity is also evident at the Gasum gas station in Vermo, Espoo, where gas is refueled.

The station is also curved by a Mitsubishi Outlander with Karelians at the helm Lennart Nybergh.

Nybergh bought its rechargeable gasoline hybrid Outlander used last fall and converted it to run on gas as well.

When Nybergh runs on gas, no gasoline is consumed at all. It is only needed for a cold start.

So now Nybergh’s Outlander runs on gas, petrol and electricity. The size of the fuel tank is normal, the battery provides power for driving 25 to 30 kilometers in winter conditions, and a full tank runs at least 250 kilometers of gas. When the gas runs out, the journey can be continued with gasoline.

The conversion of Outlander to gas cost Nybergh EUR 3,300.

In general, converting a petrol car to gas will cost between 3,000 and 5,000 euros, but it will receive a thousand euros in support from the state.

Three gas tanks have been installed under Outlander’s cargo area. Due to the alteration work, the floor of the boot was raised by 12 centimeters.

Vermon the gas station offers biogas and natural gas. Nybergh opts for biogas, which now costs 1.93 euros a kilo. The price per kilo of natural gas is 2.25 euros. Biogas and natural gas are the same methane, but have different origins and different prices.

A kilo of natural gas has an energy content of well over a liter of petrol or diesel. Driving a hundred miles, the Outlander consumes five pounds of gas or alternatively 8.5 liters of gasoline, Nybergh says.

Nybergh connects the station hose to his car. The hose starts to rustle as the gas flows into the car’s tanks.

Biogas is a domestic, renewable fuel. It is made, for example, from municipal waste and livestock manure.

The Mitsubishi Outlander is already the second car to be converted to gas by Lennart Nybergh.

Emission-free Of course, there are no biogas cars either, because making a car generates emissions. In addition methane must be separated from the biogas produced in the decomposition process. Methane must also be pressurized or liquefied, among other things.

Head of Research Team Petri Söderena VTT Technical Research Center of Finland says that when methane is recovered from domestic manure as a transport fuel, for example, the methane produced as a result of manure digestion is not released into the air but is converted into carbon dioxide, which is not nearly as strong a greenhouse gas as methane.

Carbon dioxide from the air is then again bound to the plants.

“Depending on the raw materials for biomethane production, the impact of biogas driving on greenhouse gas emissions is even negative,” says Söderena.

“However, we don’t know what the local emissions of converted cars are. How much methane is left unburned and enters the air through the exhaust pipe? How much carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide emissions come from the exhaust, for example? ”

Pre-installed gas cars are also available.

“We know that cars made by car manufacturers and type-approved for gas use meet their requirements.”

Nybergh says he has converted his car to gas, primarily for ecological reasons.

However, he calculates that driving on gas instead of petrol saves ten euros per hundred kilometers in fuel costs.

With 25,000 kilometers of driving each year, it saves € 2,500.

On the other hand, Nybergh pays a little more than 270 euros a year in propulsion tax on the use of gas. Although he drives even cheaper with electricity than with gas, the battery provides power only for a short distance. The kilometers in Nybergh are mainly accumulated from long journeys.

Nybergh has calculated that he will recoup his conversion investment at current prices when he drives about 33,000 kilometers instead of gasoline on gas. Reimbursement of the propulsion tax requires approximately 2,300 kilometers of gas.

Gas powered The number of passenger cars in Finland has been growing steadily. At the end of last year, there were about 14,000 of them running.

Chairman of the Gas Motorists Association Jani Hautaluoma estimates that running on gas in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area is now 40-45% cheaper in terms of fuel than running on petrol. In rural areas, the advantage is even greater in some places.

Biogas has become more expensive recently like fossil fuels.

Executive Director Anna Virolainen-Hynnä According to the Finnish Biocycle and Biogas Association, the demand for transport biogas has grown at a good pace in recent years, which has contributed to raising prices.

Gas cars the future is overshadowed the fact that car manufacturers are no longer investing in the development of gas models.

“The range of gas models in passenger cars is shrinking,” says a transport specialist Hanna Kalenoja From the Automotive Information Center.

The background is the European Commission’s proposal to ensure that new passenger cars with internal combustion engines are no longer sold from 2035 onwards. Conversions to gas could still be done.

Due to EU policy, the future of gas cars looks modest. However, the importance of gas in heavy transport still seems to be growing.

Anna Virolainen-Hynnä believes that the Commission’s proposal may still change in the EU Parliament, so that gas cars will also have a place in the EU market.