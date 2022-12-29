Cars | The passenger car caught fire while driving – the driver and passenger managed to get out

The Satakunta rescue service was alerted to a car fire late on Wednesday evening.

Sedan caught fire while driving in Pori’s Lavia on Wednesday evening. The Satakunta rescue service was alerted to the fire at 9:54 p.m.

“The driver and passenger noticed the fire and stopped the car at the intersection of Pohjanmaantie and Susikoskentie. They managed to get out, but the fire spread quickly and the car was already engulfed in flames when we arrived,” said the on-duty fire marshal Toni-Pekka Kuusniemi.

The rescuers extinguished the fire and towed the car to the side of the road. The car was badly damaged in the fire. The driver and passenger survived the fire without injury. There is no information on the cause of the fire.