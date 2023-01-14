Cars | The newest flagship of Mersu SUVs is extreme luxury, but it also speaks of where the automotive industry can drift

The most expensive electric SUV in Mersu’s price range has arrived, and it speaks of a big change in the market.

Almost the three-ton truck leaves the highway exit quickly. The electric SUV rolls effortlessly through the January slush.

The driver can observe everything in the quiet cabin from a comfortable height – and that says something about our time.

HS reported earlier, that large-sized cars rose to the top of the first registrations of fully electric cars. Six of the top ten cars can be considered SUVs suitable for families.

Now Mercedes-Benz is bringing an electric car to Finland, which goes to the extremes of luxury by the standards of SUVs. It’s a bank-draining string of letters: EQS SUV.

This view is not needed in everyday life with this electric car: EQS SUV with cold storage.

HS got the car among the first for a quick test. It is a ministerial car from the brand’s electronic collection of EQS SUV version.

Attention is drawn to the large, approximately 108 kilowatt-hour battery, which is promised to reach 600 kilometers in good weather. For comparison, Finland’s most popular electric SUV, the Skoda Enyaq, has a 60–80 kilowatt-hour battery, depending on the model.

The importer emphasizes the intelligent operation of the car’s battery system, where a huge display hints at what the driver should do at any given time.

In Vantaa, a version of the model that eats up seven people has been sent to the test.

The list of equipment details is endless. In front of this, the question arises: where is the entire automotive world going?

EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE, EQS SUV… Figuring out the markings on Mercedes-Benz electric cars takes time.

Mersu has brought electric SUVs to the market with a rush. Its from the electronic collection five are SUV-like cars and two are “traditional” passenger cars.

All this speaks of a change in the industry. When looking at the top ten first registrations of all-electric cars, the only “small” car there is the nimble Nissan Leaf.

“SUV-ization” is going on, he writes Julia Poliscanova EU affairs next on the Euractiv website.

He is the director responsible for the car side of the T&E organization that drives the sustainable development of transport. The abbreviation SUV, on the other hand, comes from the words “sport utility vehicle”, which means SUVs.

“SUV-ization” is therefore a cycle where people want bigger cars and the industry produces them for them. Poliscanova believes that several large car manufacturers are focusing on high-quality SUVs because of the money – and are giving up on small cars.

“In the end, Western automakers may regret this. While they make more profit for each SUV sold, the volumes are in the small car segment.”

For Finns, perhaps the most visible cuts are planned by Ford, which plans to discontinue its traditional smaller cars Fiesta and Focus. On the other hand, many manufacturers are developing new electric cars to replace the discontinued models, although the plans are still alive because the industry is undergoing such a big revolution.

All of this can create a situation where the European market is left with a vacuum of cheap electric cars.

That vacuum may interest the Chinese.

Let’s get back Mersu at the wheel.

As SUVs become more common, the driving experience of Finns changes: You have to be careful in parking lots when the huge colossuses squeeze into the squares.

The EQS SUV has four-wheel steering as standard equipment, which means that the car’s rear wheels turn. With them, the turning circle of the car is reduced, and it is easy to steer the car in the parking area.

Otherwise, the ride is silky smooth. From Vantaa there are rough bumps in the asphalt of the industrial area, but in the car’s cabin these are only felt as small bumps.

In front, “smart lights” are standard in Finland. Digital lights can be used to project symbols directly onto the road surface into the driver’s field of vision, for example. Such a thing could be, for example, a warning about a soon-to-be construction site. There is still no experience of the functionality of the feature on a snowy road.

The melting flow is interrupted only by “enhanced energy recovery”. The switch next to the steering wheel can be used to activate the electric jamming feature, which feels like heavy-handed engine braking.

Conservative drivers may be bothered by the “hyperscreen” that fills the entire dashboard, but in the quick test the touch screen works without delay. The tactile switches on the steering wheel, on the other hand, feel clunky.

When you look at the car from the outside, its design is conservative. In itself, it supports the logic of many premium brands: not making a number out of wealth.

The driver’s seat has not been spared. Behind the steering wheel, a “hyperscreen” as wide as the entire car’s dashboard spreads out.

“The car size is king when looking at industrial profiteering,” Poliscanova writes online.

He sees that in the midst of the energy crisis and inflation, people would have a desire and a need for smaller cars.

Then there is the other end, which is not terrible at the checkout: At the cheapest price, you can get behind the wheel of your own EQS SUV for around 130,000 euros.

Mercedes-Benz does not give exact sales figures, but the import is enough credit for the car. A “three-digit” amount of them has been ordered to Finland.

With a test car it has been a pleasure to drive. Then the sales brochure for this particular car peeks out of the drawer.

It says 182,000 euros.