Cars The Mercedes-Benz maker expects the chip shortage to continue this year

Car manufacturer Daimler expects semiconductor supply to remain scarce throughout 2022 and especially in the first half of the year, says chief technology officer of the German company Markus Schäfer.

Schäfer assessed the outlook for chip supply to a group of journalists on Monday, according to news agency Reuters.

Schäfer said Daimler does not expect a significant increase in semiconductor production capacity in the first half of the year.

Production by Daimler and other automakers has suffered from a semiconductor shortage. Daimler manufactured nearly a quarter fewer cars in October than at the same time last year. Also in November, production was more than a fifth lower than in the previous year.

Daimler’s name is about to change to Mercedes-Benz.