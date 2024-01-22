Cars | The hybrid that had been in use for half a year no longer woke up in the yard, and the charging hatch also froze shut – “I guess they are mostly designed for southern countries”

The coagulation of a car's 12-volt battery threatens modern electric vehicles as well as traditional combustion engine cars. According to the battery expert, the beginning of the year has been just as crazy in the industry.

in Tampere it was freezing cold, when Erkki Hautaniemi parked his car in the backyard and started packing. Ahead would be a weekend trip to Helsinki in the family's Ford Kuga hybrid car. It is downloadable, i.e. a plug-in model and has been in use since last summer.

