Cars | The government wants to get rid of the “unwanted” bundling of scrapping fees – now the conditions for receiving the fee are being tightened

The purpose of the scrapping premium is to reduce traffic emissions and renew the Finnish vehicle fleet, as well as to stimulate the car trade, which has slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Government to clarify the Car Scrapping Compensation Act. The change is based on the words “unwanted bundling of fees” in the words of the government release.

“After the law came into force, it became clear that the law did not clearly define the maximum amount of aid for a new car to be purchased, nor did it explicitly prohibit the use of more than one scrapping premium to purchase one car,” the Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a statement.

According to a ministry bulletin, the change in the law would ensure that an individual cannot benefit unduly by using multiple scrapping premiums to purchase one new car.

“Limiting the amount of scrapping premiums together would also ensure that the funds set aside for scrapping premiums in the state budget are sufficient for the purchase of more new vehicles,” LVM’s press release states.

Law the car scrapping premium came into force in December. The scrapping premium is EUR 2,000 when the premium is used to purchase a new low-emission car, such as an electric car.

In addition, the bonus can be used to purchase a new electric bicycle, a season ticket for public transport or a mobility service with the right to travel by public transport. In these cases, the fee will not exceed EUR 1,000. The fee is valid this year.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) is responsible for granting and supervising the scrapping premium. The application for the scrapping premium must be submitted by 31 December 2021.

The proposed amendment to the law is to enter into force as soon as possible after it has been considered by Parliament. The law would be in force until the end of March next year.