Cars | The German company is ending its electric car program, the cars were supposed to be manufactured at the factory in Uusikaupunki

According to the CEO of German Sono Motors, more than 45,000 Sion electric cars had already been reserved and pre-ordered.

German Sono Motors said on Friday that it does not intend to start manufacturing Sion electric cars at Valmet Automotive’s Uusikaupunkin plant.

Sono Motors told about it in the bulletin. According to it, giving up the program is part of the company’s wider cost-saving program.

Production was scheduled to start in Uusikaupunki in the second half of 2023.

“The decision was difficult, but we had to react to the prevailing economic situation, despite more than 45,000 Sion reservations and pre-orders”, CEO of Sono Motors Laurin Hahn said in the announcement.

The Sion electric car was supposed to utilize solar energy with the help of solar panels integrated into the body.

Valmet Automotive estimated in April of last year that the production of Sion would employ a maximum of one thousand employees in Uusikaupunki per year.