Cars | The French electric car was chosen as the car of the year in Europe – “We're in the game again”

Renault Scenic is the car of the year in Europe. The French company is said to be making a comeback.

French Renault Scenic was chosen as car of the year in Europe. The choice was made by European car suppliers, and the award was announced on Monday morning at the Geneva Motor Show.

Scenic is an old medium-sized minivan model of the French company, which was recently converted into an electric car. Its electric version now looks like an SUV.

Technology Director of Renault Gilles Le Borgne claimed after receiving the award that the company is now making a comeback.

“We are in the game again. This is a symbol for us,” he said in a live broadcast from Geneva.

Gilles Le Borgne spoke to the audience after receiving the car award.

Make has been looking for his direction. Last year, the company made a profit of around 2.3 billion euros, while the following year it took in more than 700 million euros.

According to the Reuters news agency, investors were expecting higher growth, but the positive result was still seen as a turning point because the car trade is falling.

The state of the industry is told by the price of Scenic's “little brother”, the electric Megane car 11,000 euros disappeared in Finland in December.

A winning car not yet available in Finland, but its pre-sale has started. The price range, depending on the equipment, is approximately 43,000–55,000 euros.

It is a family car for five people, which is available in two different battery sizes. The bigger one should travel about 600 kilometers in good conditions. It is an optimistic estimate, as many other brands calculate their operating range to be 400–500 kilometers.

When it's freezing in your home country, you should take the air out of travel forecasts. The car also has a screen that shows different distance estimates depending on the driving style.

The first cars will be announced in May, and the Scenic is coming for the HS car test at the dawn of summer. The introductory song was played in January in Vantaa, you can read more about it in this article.

Geneva the car fair is becoming a celebration for Rellu, as the company also presented the expected Renault 5 electric car there on Monday.

It is a small car, the price of which is going to be pushed to the 25,000 euro mark, making it one of the cheapest new electric cars.

Scenic is available with a 60 and 87 kilowatt-hour battery.

Fair new cars from BMW, Peugeot, Kia, Byd, Toyota and Volvo were also nominated in the car race.

Swedish journalists and represented Finland The World of Technology would have rewarded BMW's new five-series model.

HS's review of Bemar you can read about this story. On the other hand, we drove last year's winner, the Jeep Avenger, to Lapland in freezing temperatures, more about that in this article.