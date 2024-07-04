Cars | The first registrations of cars decreased significantly in June – The biggest decrease was for rechargeable cars

Car pool|First car registrations fell by 26 percent in June compared to a year ago. The number of first registrations has been low throughout the beginning of the year.

Statistics Finland according to recent statistics, 6,764 new passenger cars were first registered in June. There were 26 percent fewer first registrations of passenger cars than a year earlier.

A total of 12,016 new vehicles were registered in June, which was 23 percent less than in June last year.

The biggest decrease was seen in the first registrations of rechargeable passenger cars.

Of the passenger cars registered in June, 28 percent were fully electric cars and 16 percent were plug-in hybrids. A total of 2,986 were registered, i.e. 38 percent less than in June last year.

57 percent of fully electric passenger cars were registered in Uusimaa province.

In June, the first registrations of gasoline-powered cars decreased by 12 percent and of diesel-powered passenger cars by 15 percent from the previous year.

3,800 passenger cars were registered for use by companies and communities, i.e. 56 percent of all first registrations of passenger cars in June.

First registrations the number has been low throughout the beginning of the year

“If the same pace continues, the number of first-time registered passenger cars will remain well below 80,000 vehicles annually, while the annual average of the last ten years has been 115,000 first-time registered passenger cars in mainland Finland,” Suomen Yrittäjien’s transport and urban policy expert Sini Puntanen anticipates in his quick analysis.

Puntanen writes that the share of trips made by private cars has decreased both in terms of number of trips and measured in kilometers.

“The new ways of working and spending leisure time adopted during the corona pandemic are clearly visible in movement, even though there has been a nice increase in the number of trips and the time spent in traffic in the years after the pandemic,” Puntanen states.

Puntanen reminds that renewal of the car fleet is necessary to reduce emissions, even if car traffic’s share of trips decreases in the future.

“The workforce transition still requires versatile measures to move forward, both charging infrastructure investments and tax and procurement support solutions.”