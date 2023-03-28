Cars | The EU’s complete ban on gasoline and diesel cars was watered down, and now motorists have to learn a new and expensive replacement fluid

The EU’s loud engine ban was watered down to “synthetic fuels”. What is it about, and is it possible to pour the substitute into an old car?

Cars traditional engines got an extension on Tuesday in Europe and it has consequences.

For environmental reasons, the EU planned to ban the sale of new passenger cars powered by combustion engines in 2035. Some countries opposed this, so a loophole was built into the ban.

According to the change, cars that run on “synthetic fuel” will be allowed to be sold in Europe in the future. It would be an artificial substitute for gasoline or diesel.

In the final vote on Tuesday afternoon, only Poland opposed the whole.

What the hell is synthetic fluid? And what would it cost?

Synthesis is putting things together, in this case under laboratory conditions. The liquid swallowed by the engine is therefore not pumped from the ground like oil, but is created from scratch using the principles of chemistry.

Everything starts from electricity. The roof term sounds like consulting language power-to-Xwhich means creating something with electricity.

That’s why some people call synthetic fuels “e-fuel”, “electrofuel” or, in Finnish, “electric petrol”.

Let’s break down one possible production method: Electricity is used to break down water in a chemical reaction, and hydrogen is produced. Then you need carbon dioxide, which could be taken from a factory chimney, for example.

These are refined into a flammable liquid that can be put into the internal combustion engine of a regular car.

“For now, it is a remarkably expensive process that is largely married to the price of electricity. Electricity is the biggest influencing factor,” says the research professor Juha Lehtonen Technology Research Center from VTT.

In an optimistic vision, the world will be saved with modern cars. Electricity is obtained from domestic wind power, and the waste from industrial plants is captured for traffic use.

As a result, the emissions are plus or minus zero.

“Electrogasoline” is chemically created under laboratory conditions. The photo shows a synthetic fuel production experiment at VTT.

Above the described scenario is at odds with the current trend in motoring, i.e. electrification. Why should electricity be used to create a complex liquid, when electricity can be directly charged to the car’s battery?

“It is true that every time one step is taken forward, part of the energy is lost and the energy efficiency decreases”, Lehtonen calculates the production chain and continues.

“It’s logistics. The transportation and distribution of liquid fuels is familiar, and it can be applied in the same type of technology.”

There is therefore a worldwide machinery supporting liquids; tankers, pipes, tankers and service stations – and all the jobs connected to them.

Lehtonen interprets that gas stations could be quickly modified to offer synthetic liquids. With this information, they could be added to modern cars as they are, but Lehtonen would still wait for more research information.

Let’s go back to the initial dilemma: why refine electricity further?

“The good thing is that you don’t have to rely on one horse if, for example, there are problems with the sufficiency of the battery material.”

In the gas stations of the future, you would therefore see passenger cars moving in very different ways. Each would probably have its own refueling or charging points.

To the greatest extent, it is also politics. Combustion engine ban crashed in Germany especially to the positions of the Liberal Party, which supports car-driving voters. In Finland, basic Finns in the energy program has a similar tone: because of Power-to-X, there is no need for an internal combustion engine ban.

Synthetic fuels could be fed into the current gas station structure. In the photo, the car is being refueled in Berlin.

March at the end of the year, one liter of gasoline, regardless of quality, cost a little less than two euros at the pumps in the capital region.

This brings us to the most important question. How much would a liter of synthetic cost?

“Share…”, Lehtonen says and thinks for a moment.

“That’s a good question. At the moment, crude oil is not particularly expensive either, but the pump price is affected by refining capacity bottlenecks and the level of taxation. I’m not saying the price per liter, because it depends on how the government would treat it fiscally.”

Roughly estimating the consumer price of fuels in Finland about half is tax.

Synthetic liquids are only tested in laboratories far from everyday life, so in a commercial calculation you should be able to predict the future price level, the costs of the production chain – and actually the whole world. When these calculations are exhausted, a couple of parties have given a rough estimate.

Technology media The Verge According to Instead technology company Bosch predicted a couple of years ago that the price of fuel could be 1.2 euros per liter.

The truth is probably somewhere in between the above.

