Cars | The eternal truth of the car trade crumbled: buying a new car can now be a profitable investment.

There is such a dire shortage of electric cars that used electric cars can be more expensive than new ones. Car sales chains have also noticed the exceptional situation.

Erno Kalalahti thought about getting a new car a year ago. As the business manager of Nettiauto, Finland’s largest online car dealership, Kalalahti is well informed about the situation in the car dealership. He noticed that the demand for fully electric cars was growing exponentially. The supply, on the other hand, did not increase.

