Cars | The demand for electric cars began to decline

The share of electric cars in new car orders has decreased in the fall, but the import of used cars has remained at a high level.

The new ones The demand for electric cars has clearly decreased during the autumn, says the Association of Autoteollisuus ja -tuojat ry.

Back in spring and early summer, around 30–35 percent of new customer orders placed in Finland were fully electric cars. In recent months, the trend has been the other way around, as the share of electric cars in orders has gradually decreased to between 17 and 24 percent.

One explanation for the waning of popularity is the end of the additional funds granted to support the purchase of new electric cars. The subsidy will probably not continue for passenger cars in 2023.

Instead, support has been granted for the purchase of electric trucks and vans until the end of 2024.

The declining demand for new electric cars is also explained by the uncertain outlook of the economy and the increased interest rate.

“The discussion about the price of electricity that started at the end of August has been surprisingly visible, and at the same time fuel prices have come down from their peak readings. On the other hand, there may also be some unfounded fear in the change in purchasing decisions, because driving with electricity is still many times cheaper than with a combustion engine”, says the CEO Tero Kallio From the automotive industry and importers association.

The car market the slowdown is generally seen as strong in Finland. The current year is becoming one of the quietest in decades in terms of first registrations of new cars.

According to the estimate of the car industry and importers, 85,000 new cars will be registered this year, while in the peak years of the 2000s there have been up to 140,000 first registrations. In general, more than 100,000 new cars have been registered for the first time each year.

“The component shortage has had a big impact on this. From the summer of 2021 to the summer of 2022, the demand would have been at a pace of 110,000 cars, if only goods had been received,” says Kallio.

Skoda Enyaq, Volkswagen’s ID models and Tesla Model 3 are among the most popular electric cars.

At the same time, the import of used cars has grown significantly and remained at a high level even during market disturbances.

In recent years, car dealerships and private consumers have imported up to 45,000 used cars from abroad every year, while for example in 2015 the corresponding figure was around 25,000.

The high demand for rechargeable cars has encouraged car dealerships to bring in large quantities of used cars for sale. Abundant imports have even been seen in some places as an oversupply of popular electric cars, such as certain Tesla models.

To Finland the most common country of origin for imported used cars is Germany and the second most common is Sweden. Foreign imports of rechargeable cars have been increased by the generous purchase subsidies of both countries.

In Germany, the buyer of an electric car with a price of less than 40,000 euros has been able to apply for purchase support, which has been 6,000 euros.

On the other hand, for the purchase of an electric car worth 40,000–65,000 euros, you could get 5,000 euros of purchase support. The condition is that you register the car for your own or leasing use for at least six months.

After that, the car was free to sell. German government decided to downsize in the summer subsidies in such a way that, for example, the cheapest electric cars will receive a subsidy of 4,500 euros in 2023 and a subsidy of 3,000 euros in 2024. Subsidies for the purchase of passenger cars will not be fully abolished until 2025.

In Sweden, on the other hand, the new government surprised on Monday by announcing that procurement subsidies will be abolished immediately. For a fully electric car or a fuel cell car, you have received a purchase subsidy of 70,000 kroner (about 6,450 euros) at best.

“The significance of the decision remains marginal for us. Fewer cars have been imported in Sweden, because the demand for electric cars has also kept the prices of used cars high. In Germany, on the other hand, the subsidies will remain in effect for several more years, which will continue to be reflected in the cars imported to Finland,” says Tero Kallio.

He considers Finland’s policy of not continuing the procurement support for electric cars to be short-sighted, as the import of low-emission cars in the future will increasingly depend on used cars imported from other countries.

Kallio reminds that Finns spend around 800 million euros annually on car purchases abroad. It also means a lower tax collection, as VAT is paid in many cases only to the country where the transaction is made.